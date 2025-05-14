Cassie Shares Weird Nickname Diddy Chose

During her testimony at Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial Tuesday, Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura revealed a strange nickname she had for her then-boyfriend, who is 17 years her elder. She says during their decade-long relationship, Combs wanted her to call him by a special name, and she didn't have an idea for one—so he asked her what she called her grandfather, CBS News reports. And that's how Combs ended up being "Pop Pop," a nickname she testified she says she found "weird" at the time and now finds "disrespectful," Page Six reports. Combs' nickname for her was "Baby Girl," ABC News reports.

Rolling Stone rounds up seven takeaways from the day of testimony, Ventura's first time publicly describing the alleged abuse she endured during her relationship with Combs. "He would mash me in my head, knock me over, drag me, kick me, ... stomp me if I was down" starting when she was 22, she said. Of the days-long "freak-offs" in which says Combs forced her to engage in sexual acts with other men while he watched, she says they left her feeling "disgusting" and "humiliated." Sometimes, she says, Combs insisted she have sex with male escorts while she was menstruating, or had the escorts urinate on her. She also testified that the first time Combs kissed her, on her 21st birthday, she cried because it wasn't something she wanted at the time, People reports.