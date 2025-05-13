Olympic Wrestler Arrested in Prostitution Sting

An Olympic wrestling champ is facing charges after being arrested during a prostitution sting in Ohio, reports the Columbus Dispatch . Kyle Snyder, 29, allegedly arranged a meeting with an undercover officer he thought was a prostitute, then was arrested when he offered cash for a sexual act at a hotel, say police. He was one of 16 men arrested in the sting that used bogus online ads, per Yahoo Sports .

Snyder is a big name in wrestling: He won a gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, followed by a silver in Tokyo in 2021. More recently, he placed fourth at the 2024 Paris Games. Snyder also won three consecutive NCAA heavyweight titles for Ohio State between 2016 and 2018. Last week, he signed with the new Real American Freestyle wrestling league, led by none other than Hulk Hogan, notes CBS News. The group's first event is in August, and it was unclear whether Snyder's arrest might jeopardize his membership. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)