Trump: Yes, I'm Running Again

He's in. Former President Trump launched his 2024 reelection campaign Tuesday night during a speech at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. "In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," Trump told his supporters. (See the moment via the National Review.) If Trump manages to get reelected, he would become only the second president to win non-consecutive terms, after Grover Cleveland in 1884 and 1892, per the AP. He also becomes only the fifth president to run for reelection after a loss, notes Politico. Just before the rally began Tuesday night, CNN reported that Trump had filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run.

“I am running because I believe the world has not yet seen the true glory of what this nation can be,” Trump said. “We will again put America first."

“There has never been anything like it, this great movement of ours. ... And perhaps there will never be anything like it again,” Trump said. “America’s comeback starts right now.”

He faulted President Biden for the "decline of America" and accused Biden of "leading us to the brink of nuclear war" with Russia, per Axios.

"The citizens of our country haven't realized the full gravity of the pain our nation is going through, and the total effect of the suffering is just starting to take hold," he said, addressing the results of the midterm elections, in which Republicans fared worse than expected.

The assessment at Politico: "It is an extraordinary—although long anticipated—move for Trump, one certain to reshape his party’s trajectory, raise complicated legal questions and alter the presidency for the man who defeated him, Joe Biden." The move comes with Trump's critics blaming him for the GOP's underwhelming performance in the midterms and amid several investigations of both Trump personally and his business empire, notes the AP. Still, he is widely seen as the automatic frontrunner over potential rivals such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)