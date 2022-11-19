Earlier this month, Twitter owner Elon Musk announced that suspended accounts wouldn't be brought back online for "at least a few more weeks," and only after a "clear process" was put in place to determine who could return and who couldn't. It's not yet evident that such a process has been implemented, but Musk appears to have another gauge he's tapping into to make his decision on perhaps the biggest banned entity. "Reinstate former President Trump," with a "yes" or "no" option, was the poll Musk tweeted Friday evening, per Reuters, and with around seven hours left in the survey as of noon ET on Saturday, the "yeas" had it by about 52.4% to 47.6%.

He also posted a message under his own poll, tweeting, "Vox Populi, Vox Dei," meaning "The voice of the people is the voice of God." Musk had previously announced Friday that he was reinstating the account of comedian Kathy Griffin, which was suspended for parodying Musk, as well as those for far-right satirical publication Babylon Bee and Canadian men's-rights promoter Jordan Peterson, which were both banned after putting up transphobic tweets, per USA Today.

It's not clear if Musk will actually use this poll on Trump to guide his decision or if he's just messing with users, but he appeared enthralled as the votes continued to pour in. "Trump poll getting ~1M votes/hour!" he wrote early Saturday, followed by: "Fascinating to watch Twitter Trump poll!" As we wait for a decision on the former president, there's at least one banned name that doesn't appear likely to pop up again anytime soon. "Bring back Alex Jones!!!!" one commenter requested, to which Musk simply replied, "No." (Read more Elon Musk stories.)