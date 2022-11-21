Chaos Continues at Twitter

In the latest sign of disarray on Twitter, people are uploading entire films to the social network with what Mashable refers to as "little oversight." While some movies, like the more than 50 tweets of about 2 minutes each making up The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, going viral and eventually being taken down and the posters suspended, it wasn't happening immediately even for those. And other films or TV shows were still viewable long after they were originally posted. Twitter, of course, has a copyright violation policy, but given the mass exodus of Twitter employees following Elon Musk taking the helm, apparently the automated copyright enforcement system the site uses is struggling. More of the recent coverage around Twitter chaos:

Musk, of course, reinstated Donald Trump's account, and CNN says if the former POTUS does return to the platform, it will likely push things even further into disarray. (Trump said over the weekend he plans to stick with his Truth Social platform, citing "problems" at Twitter, CNET reports.) But, writes Seth Fiegerman at CNN, maybe making things even more chaotic is the point: "If Musk has any strategy behind the decision and its timing, it appears to be betting that chaos makes for a good show."

At Mashable, Chris Taylor seems to agree. Despite advertisers leaving the site, user engagement is up; for example, a new account dedicated solely to "dying Twitter" already has nearly 45,000 followers. "The trash fire of Twitter, sustained by rage at its owners, will likely keep burning bright for many years yet," he writes.

If Twitter does die, public officials are concerned, reports the Washington Post. The social network is widely used to communicate essential information during a disaster, and if it were to shut down, "the impact would be huge," one police department rep says.

A big test of Musk's version of Twitter is coming up: The World Cup, which MarketWatch calls "the biggest event for engagement on the platform," started Sunday. There's "complete uncertainty about whether Twitter will be able to continue reliably operating through the kickoff of the World Cup and beyond," writes Jeremy C. Owens.