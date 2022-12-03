Gravel Racing Was on the Rise. Then, a Murder

Plenty of articles about Moriah Wilson's murder have focused on an alleged love triangle. Kaitlin Armstrong, who is accused of murdering Wilson, was dating Colin Strickland, who had briefly dated Wilson and who was with her just prior to her being shot. Most articles have focused on the women, but at the New Yorker, Ian Parker gives a deeply reported look at the man who allegedly connected the two women. He paints a not entirely flattering picture. Strickland is a gravel racer, as Wilson was. The sport has only been around a handful of years and involves bikes that fall somewhere between a road bike and a mountain bike and races that are "both a solo endurance test and a party in the mud." Strickland was one of the sports biggest stars.

Parker writes that gravel racing and the self-promotional pursuit of sponsors "seems almost designed to create cults of personality," and that those who knew Strickland said that was the case with him. Amity Rockwell, a female rider who rode on a sponsored team with him in 2018, describes him as "intensely manipulative," someone who tended to "aggrandize himself and belittle other people." As for his three-year relationship with Armstrong, Rockwell says he would indicate to others that Armstrong "was a difficult, volatile ex from whom he couldn’t quite disentangle himself," writes Parker. He and Wilson got together in late October 2021 while he says he and Armstrong were broken up. He said it was a week-long fling, but a text Wilson sent him after seeing him in January suggested she was confused about their status. (Read the full piece here.)