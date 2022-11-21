1 Dead, 16 Hurt in 'Unthinkable' Crash at Apple Store

One person was killed and at least 16 injured in what the local district attorney says was an "unthinkable morning" at an Apple store in Massachusetts. Authorities say an SUV crashed through the glass front of the Hingham store around 10:45am Monday, less than an hour after the store opened, WCVB reports. The male driver is being interviewed by police, who haven't said whether they believe the crash was accidental, reports the AP. "This morning was an unthinkable morning and people are trying to get through it and process what happened," Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz told reporters. "This investigation is active and ongoing."

Hingham is part of the greater Boston area and some of the injured were taken to Boston hospitals. Cruz said authorities are still trying to figure out exactly what happened in the "absolutely unthinkable" event. The store is located in a busy shopping area and witnesses said they saw the vehicle speeding before it crashed into the store, pinning several people against a wall, NBC Boston reports. "A lot of people were running. I guess someone called 911," one witness says. "I don't understand how someone drives that fast around here. It's crazy." (Read more Massachusetts stories.)