Wales Salvages Tie Against US in World Cup Return

1-1 draw was Wales' first World Cup game since 1958
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 21, 2022 3:34 PM CST
USA Ties With Wales in World Cup Return
Wales' Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the World Cup, group B soccer match between the United States and Wales, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.   (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Wales, playing in the World Cup for the first time since 1958, held the US team to a 1-1 tie in Qatar on Monday. Tim Weah scored for the US in the 34th minute, and Wales appeared headed for a loss before their captain, Gareth Bale, scored on a penalty kick in the 82nd minute, the BBC reports. The US missed the World Cup in 2018, and only one US player on Monday, DeAndre Yedlin, had previous World Cup experience, reports the AP. The crowd of 43,318 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium included US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

The next game for the Americans will be against England on Friday. Earlier Monday, England defeated Iran 6-2. President Biden had called the US players Friday night to wish them luck and quipped, "Coach, put me in, I'm ready to play," the AP reports. "You guys, I know you're the underdog, but I'll tell you what, man, you got some of the best players in the world on your team, and you're representing this country, and I know you're going to play your hearts out, so let's go shock 'em all," Biden said. "You keep trusting in one another, play as hard as you can, and for you and your families, your teammates—and the whole country's rooting for you." (Read more 2022 World Cup stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X