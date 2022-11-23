The short sequel to holiday favorite Love Actually didn't go over so well. But perhaps a holiday special five years later will go over better. The one-hour special, to air Tuesday on ABC and stream later on Hulu, will feature interviews with cast members Hugh Grant (Prime Minister David), Emma Thompson (Karen), Bill Nighy (Billy Mack), Laura Linney (Sarah), Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Sam), Olivia Olson (Joanna), and writer-director Richard Curtis "20 years later," though, actually, it's been 19 years since the 2003 film was released. Colin Firth (Jamie), Keira Knightley (Juliet), and Liam Neeson (Daniel) are just some of the cast members who are noticeably absent. People reports a message from Martine McCutcheon (Natalie) is included.

A promo video promises that secrets of "one of the most loved Christmas movies of all time" will be revealed as Diane Sawyer sits down with each of the cast members one-on-one. There doesn't look to be an actual reunion of the actors. The special will "look at how the film became a beloved Christmas tradition and a global sensation," a release reads, per Rolling Stone. Despite differing takes, the film has been dubbed "the new Christmas classic" and "the perfect Christmas film." The release notes The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later—A Diane Sawyer Special will also "examine how the COVID-19 pandemic refocused the ways we love and connect and the omnipresent acts of kindness inside our families and communities." (Read more reunion stories.)