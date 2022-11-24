With No Suspect in Slayings, Idaho Police Call for More Tips

Police investigating the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students say they've sifted through more than 1,000 tips, examined 103 pieces of evidence, taken 4,000 photos, and interviewed more than 150 people. Still, Moscow police have not identified a suspect, CNN reports. They have ruled out some people, Capt. Roger Lanier said Wednesday in a news conference, including the slain students' two roommates who were not attacked, a man "seen in a grub truck video circulating on the internet," people who spoke on the 911 call, the person who drove two of the students home that night, and a man those two students called.

Police also said they have not ruled out the possibility that there was more than one attacker in the students' house, per CNN. The large knife that police said was used in the killings has not been found, per CBS News. State Police Col. Kedrick Wills urged patience with the investigation. "We're not willing to sacrifice speed for quality," he said. And police want the public to provide more information, assuring that every lead will be followed. "No tip is too small," said Police Chief James Fry. The information received so far, he said, has "helped investigators build a picture of the areas of interest and relationships these four had with each other and our community."

With the killer of Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, still free, police said campus security will be heavy when students return next week from Thanksgiving break. Lanier recommended, "in light of this, and maybe we should always look at it this way, vigilance—always traveling in pairs, knowing where you're going, telling someone when you arrive and just that kind of general awareness." (Read more University of Idaho stories.)