Dwayne Johnson Returns to 7-Eleven to 'Exorcise Demon'

He makes amends for shoplifting Snickers bars when he was a teenager in Hawaii
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 29, 2022 5:49 PM CST
Dwayne Johnson poses for photographers at the premiere of 'Black Adam' on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in London.   (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Decades after his family left the state, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson returned to Hawaii to make amends for something that's apparently been haunting him for many years: His teenage theft of Snickers bars from a 7-Eleven on Oahu. In a video posted on Instagram, the 50-year-old Black Adam star returned to the store Sunday and bought all the Snickers bars on the shelves, telling the cashier to give them to anybody who "looks like they're stealing Snickers," People reports. He also picked up the tabs for other shoppers and posed for selfies with customers. His total came to $298.

"I finally exorcised this damn chocolate demon that’s been gnawing at me for decades," he said on Instagram. "We were evicted from Hawaii in ‘87 and after all these years—I finally got back home to right this wrong." He said that when he was 14 years old, they were "broke as hell" and he used to steal a king-sized Snickers bar from the 7-Eleven on his way to the gym. Johnson said it happened every for almost a year, and "the same clerk was there every day and always just turned her head and never busted me." He's no longer broke as hell: The former WWE wrestler is one of Hollywood's highest-paid stars, making around $20 million per movie.

"After decades of me wanting to come back home to 7-Eleven and try to make good, that felt really, really good," he said at the end of the video, per USA Today. In the caption, he wrote, "We can't change the past and some of the dumb stuff we may have done, but every once in a while we can add a little redeeming grace note to that situation—and maybe put a big smile on some stranger's faces." (Read more Dwayne Johnson stories.)

