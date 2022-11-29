Adam Sandler Claims His Girls Wrote Hilarious Speech

Adam Sandler claimed his hilarious acceptance speech at the Gotham Independent Film Awards Monday night was written by daughters Sadie and Sunny, ages 16 and 14—but the tone was a lot closer to Sandler's comedy routines than anything teenage girls would say. Sandler claimed the girls had agreed to write the acceptance speech for a tribute award on the condition that he deliver it in "that goofy Southern accent you do all your dumb speeches in," Rolling Stone reports. "Thank you for giving our daddy, Mr. Adam Sandler, this prestigious lifetime, all-time, primetime, GOAT achievement Tribute Award," Sandler read from his notes, using his goofy Southern accent.

"It means a lot to him, seeing as most of the awards on his trophy shelf are shaped like popcorn buckets, blimps, or fake mini-Oscars that say 'Father of the Year,’ which he sadly purchased himself while wandering in a self-pitying fog through the headshops of Times Square," Sandler continued, per Entertainment Weekly. "While daddy is with you tonight, we’re doing everything we’re not allowed to do when daddy is home, like ... laugh out loud at Ben Stiller movies," he said. "The last time daddy caught us chuckling away at the Meet the Parents trilogy, he immediately stormed into the room he calls 'The Screaming Room,' which we just call 'the shower,' and bellowed out the phrase, 'Only the Sandman makes people laugh. F--- every other comedian.'"

Sandler—or, allegedly, his daughters—went on to mention several of his most beloved movies, including Billy Madison, Big Daddy, and Punch-Drunk Love, Variety reports. "Daddy’s silly film career began in 1988, formed by two guiding principles: people in prison need movies too and TBS needs content," he said. The star explained why his daughter weren't at the ceremony: "I don't want to spend the whole night that's supposed to be about me and my greatness listening to you two newly pubertized buffoons screaming 'Where is Timothee Chalamet?'" Sandler was introduced by Uncut Gems co-directors Josh and Benny Safdie, who are working on another movie with Sandler. (Read more Adam Sandler stories.)