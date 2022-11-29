Walmart Shooting Survivor Files a Big Lawsuit

In the aftermath of the mass shooting at a Walmart in Virginia last week, store employee Donya Prioleau was widely quoted in the media as making this jarring statement: "I just watched three of my friends killed in front of me," she said. Now Prioleau wants Walmart to compensate her for that trauma. On Tuesday, she filed a $50 million lawsuit against the company for employing the gunman, who, according to her suit, "had known propensities for violence, threats, and strange behavior," per the AP. In fact, Prioleau says she filed a written complaint herself against him about two months prior to the shooting, reports WTKR. The gunman, a store supervisor, killed six employees and wounded several others in a breakroom before dying of what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot.

