Comedian Has Survived Nearly a Month on Just $100 in NYC

How long could you survive in New York City on $100? So far, comedian Frankie Hoy has made it nearly a full month. Hoy, who first moved to the Big Apple from California last year, started posting videos to TikTok in early November about his challenge to himself to live on that aforementioned $100 for as long as possible, NBC News reports. On Tuesday, day 26, the 27-year-old, who lives in his van, was down to $6.96—but he's also accrued more than 100,000 followers as his videos have gone viral, and is starting to sell merchandise to fund the next $100 experiment. He tells NBC he's learned a lot about living frugally. Full interview here. (Read more uplifting news stories.)