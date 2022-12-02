Celebs Descend on White House for Biden's First State Dinner

Glamour returned to the White House Thursday night as President Biden hosted his first state dinner. It was the first one the building has seen since September 2019, when then-President Trump hosted Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. As with the first state dinner of Trump's presidency, the guest of honor was French President Emmanuel Macron. The glitzy event featured a glass pavilion on the South Lawn and a live performance from Grammy-winning musician Jon Batiste, Politico reports. There were more than 300 guests—a full list can be seen here—including politicians, business leaders, Hollywood celebrities, and prominent French Americans.

The guests included Julia Louis-Dreyfus, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Stephen Colbert, and Jennifer Garner, who arrived with daughter Violet Affleck, who was celebrating her 17th birthday, People reports. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also brought her daughter, while prominent Republicans at the dinner included House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Pelosi's likely successor. The menu included American cheese, California wine, and butter-poached Maine lobster. The office of first lady Jill Biden said the theme was red, white, and blue, " inspired by the shared colors of our flags."

"Vive la France and God bless America," Biden said in his toast, per the New York Times. Macron praised the friendship between the two countries, saying, "We come from the same values, principles." In his remarks, Biden said he had grown up in a part of Delaware "where a young man named Marquis de Lafayette fought for the American cause and became close friends with a fellow named George Washington." (Read more White House State Dinner stories.)