Few in GOP Differ With Trump on Constitution

A few Republicans joined Democrats in denouncing former President Donald Trump's call for the "termination" of the Constitution, but none of them run the party's congressional delegations. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had not said anything publicly about the scheme to install Trump as president between elections by Sunday afternoon, NBC News reports. Nor had the Republican National Committee, though NBC had asked spokespeople for comment on Saturday. Trump's comments did not seem to push any Republican politicians into ruling out support for Trump's current presidential run, per the New York Times.

A few Republicans appearing on the Sunday talk shows opposed the idea. "Well, obviously, I don't support that," New York Rep.-elect Mike Lawler said on CNN's State of the Union. "The Constitution is set for a reason, to protect the rights of every American," Lawler said before suggesting the nation move forward. On CBS' Face the Nation, Ohio Rep. Mike Turner called Trump's plan "certainly not consistent with the oath we all take." But he avoided a direct question about whether the party's frontrunner should say such a thing. Ohio Rep. David Joyce also found the topic awkward in his appearance on ABC News' This Week. He said he wasn't aware of what Trump had said. Trump doesn't have the authority to suspend the Constitution anyway, Joyce said, while adding that he'll support "whoever the Republican nominee is" for president is in 2024. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)