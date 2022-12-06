That's Not What He Meant on Constitution, Trump Says

After drawing widespread condemnation over his call to sideline the Constitution, former President Donald Trump maintained Monday that that's not what he meant. "The Fake News is actually trying to convince the American People that I said I wanted to 'terminate' the Constitution. This is simply more DISINFORMATION & LIES," Trump posted online, per the Hill. The post that started it all was about his debunked claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him, with the help of "Big Tech," and came a day after Elon Musk tweeted in reference to Twitter's handling of accusations against Hunter Biden. "A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution," Trump's Saturday post said.

He wants steps taken "to right the wrong" involving the election, Trump said, per Yahoo News, though he provided no evidence of any wrong. Few Republican leaders objected to Trump's idea over the weekend, but his former running mate stepped in Monday. "Everyone that serves in public office, everyone that aspires to serve or serve again should make it clear that we will support and defend the Constitution of the United States," Pence told WVOC, per the Daily Beast.

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who won reelection last month by beating a candidate endorsed by Trump, said a suggestion to suspend the nation's Constitution "is not only a betrayal of our Oath of Office, it's an affront to our Republic." White House officials on Monday called on members of Congress to speak up against Trump's statement and defend the Constitution, in keeping with their oath, per US News & World Report. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)