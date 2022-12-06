Kanye West's "unhinged" tour continues. After bringing white supremacist Nick Fuentes to meet with former President= Trump, followed by an appearance on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' show in which West proclaimed "I like Hitler" and "I love Nazis," the 45-year-old rapper showed up in an interview with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes that aired Monday on alt-right platform Censored.TV, per Rolling Stone—and things did not improve. In the chat, McInnes, who himself has been banned from various social media platforms for hate speech, said he wanted to talk West "off the ledge" on "becoming an antisemite or a Nazi," but West didn't seem to mind the controversy swirling around him.

Ye told McInnes that he believes "Jewish people control the majority of the media," as well as malls, banks, and real estate, and that "Jews should work for Christians." He also compared abortion to the Holocaust and blamed Jewish people for Hitler's "reputation." "Jewish people can't tell me who I can love and who I can't love," he said. “You can't force your pain on everyone else. Jewish people, forgive Hitler today." Meanwhile, Ye has alienated yet another person in his inner circle. The Daily Beast reports he has parted ways with Milo Yiannopoulos, the far-right instigator who has been serving as a campaign manager of sorts for West's not-yet-announced presidential campaign.

"Ye and I have come to the mutual conclusion that I should step away from his political team," Yiannopoulos says, adding, "I will continue to pray for Ye and all his endeavors." TMZ reports that the fallout is over money: Despite the lack of any financial agreement, Yiannopoulos apparently smacked Ye with an invoice for $116,000 for his services. However, because the rapper hasn't officially launched his supposed 2024 run, there's no campaign to work for yet, and anyone helping him out is considered a volunteer, the outlet notes. Yiannopoulos tells the Daily Beast that conflict arose because he had "concerns about a potential new hire." "It's like Game of Thrones, and every day is the Red Wedding," a source tells the outlet of the inner machinations of West's entourage. (Read more Kanye West stories.)