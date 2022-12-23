Incoming Congressman: I'll Explain... Next Week

Following intense scrutiny of his resume and family background, George Santos has spoken ... sort of. The Republican congressman-elect from New York on Thursday sent a message to the district that elected him to the House of Representatives, the New York Times reports. "I have my story to tell and it will be told next week," Santos tweeted. "I want to assure everyone that I will address your questions and that I remain committed to deliver the results I campaigned on; Public safety, Inflation, Education & more. Happy Holidays to all!"

Calls have been mounting for the 34-year-old to resign after the Times published an exposé raising a number of questions regarding his education, career experience, and other claims he made while campaigning, including whether he actually founded a charity or lost employees in the Pulse nightclub mass shooting. (The exposé also found a still-outstanding check-fraud case against him in Brazil.) Soon after, questions also started being raised about whether he lied about his Jewish heritage and his claims that one set of grandparents fled the Holocaust. Beyond one statement issued by his lawyer, Santos has dodged questions, and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy also avoided questions about him Thursday in Washington. (Read more George Santos stories.)