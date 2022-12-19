The New York Times has dug deep into the stated background of congressman-elect George Santos and found a slew of problems with the 34-year-old Republican's resume. Santos, a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, is headed to Congress next month after winning in a Long Island district where Democrats were favored. Some of the investigation's key points:

The newspaper found no evidence that he worked for Citigroup or Goldman Sachs, as he claimed.

Baruch College has no evidence of him graduating from there, and New York University has no evidence he attended class there, either.