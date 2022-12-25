A Doctor Is Missing at Sea, but Prosecutors Are Skeptical

Dr. Marvin Moy is missing. Beyond that fact, much is in dispute, writes Michael Wilson in the New York Times. Moy is a Manhattan doctor who was facing serious legal trouble before his disappearance at sea in October. Among other things, prosecutors accused him of bribing first-responders and hospital employees to send car crash victims his way for pain management. He was also in the midst of a nasty divorce. On Oct. 12, Moy set off on an overnight fishing trip from Long Island with a lone companion, a 36-year-old nurse named Max Wong. The next day, rescuers responding to the boat's emergency beacon spotted debris and an oil slick, and they pulled Wong from the water. Moy was nowhere to be found. Wong says they hit another boat, perhaps a large commercial vessel, and both were thrown into the ocean.

The story lays out the possibility that Moy had been sleeping below deck (as he often did because diabetes drained his energy), with Wong above, ostensibly keeping an eye on the radar. Prosecutors, however, have raised the possibility that Moy staged his disappearance, that he was perhaps never even on the boat. A judge found the idea plausible enough to issue a bench warrant for his arrest, but Moy remains missing. “Look, who knows what happened?” says an attorney representing a man accused along with Moy in the insurance fraud case. "As I sit here now, I have no reason to know one way or the other whether he died in a boating accident or cleverly created a situation that looked like a boating accident and fled." (Read the full story.)