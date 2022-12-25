Days After Giants Ditch Superstar's Deal, Another Team Balks

The New York Mets and the agent for baseball star Carlos Correa are having discussions over the infielder’s physical—days after similar concerns from the San Francisco Giants led to the surprise collapse of their agreement with the shortstop, per the AP. The Mets have not yet finalized a $315 million, 12-year contract agreed to earlier in the week. Correa’s 2014 ankle injury and surgery was a subject of discussions, a person familiar with the negotiations said. The wrinkle was first reported by the Athletic. Correa and the Mets agreed to a tentative deal Wednesday after the Giants wouldn’t go ahead with finalizing a $350 million, 13-year agreement over concerns about the injury, people familiar with those negotiations said.

The Giants had scheduled a Tuesday news conference to announce the deal, then decided that morning to call it off, shocking the world of baseball. Correa’s agent, Scott Boras, then negotiated the deal with the Mets. New York owner Steve Cohen confirmed the agreement pending a successful physical, but that physical apparently did not go well. It's not clear exactly what turned up. Correa, 28, has been playing with the Minnesota Twins, but he rejected a 10-year, $285 million offer to stay and opted instead to test the free-agent market.