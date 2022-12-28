Former Teacher Pleads Guilty After Hockey Stick Incident

As gym class wrapped up for a bunch of 2nd graders in Princeton, Minnesota, 8-year-old Easton Johnson tossed his hockey stick onto the pile. His teacher immediately picked it back up and threw it at the boy, in a scene caught by a surveillance camera (watch it here). Kimberly Neubauer, 63, threw the stick hard enough to knock out his tooth, according to Easton's parents. Now, Neubauer has pleaded guilty to third-degree assault in connection with the March 29 incident at Princeton Primary School, reports KARE. Per the charging documents, Easton's dental records detail the loss of an upper baby tooth, which was "completely knocked out with no root left behind."

FOX 9 reports Neubauer was placed on administrative leave following the incident and subsequently resigned. The internal email to staff announcing from the principal announcing Neubauer's resignation didn't mention the incident and wished her "the absolute best." The Minnesota Department of Education announced in May that it had established that the boy was maltreated by the teacher. She was charged in July and will be sentenced Feb. 23. The Union-Times reports the family also sued the school district and settled for $27,000 in November. His mother told the court he suffered PTSD and required therapy, as well as the insertion of a dental spacer as he wasn't due to lose the baby tooth for a couple years. (Read more weird crimes stories.)