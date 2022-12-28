Paul Pelosi Attack Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

The man who accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home and beating her 82-year-old husband in October pleaded not guilty Wednesday to six charges, including attempted murder, prosecutors in California said. The suspect, David DePape, had planned to kidnap the speaker—who was in Washington at the time of the attack—when he broke into the couple's San Francisco home on Oct. 28, authorities said. Instead, the 42-year-old defendant severely beat her husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer in an attack that was witnessed by two police officers, officials said, and shocked the political world. Paul Pelosi was knocked unconscious and later underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands. He has since appeared in public wearing a hat and a glove that covered his wound.

Earlier this month, a judge ruled that prosecutors had presented enough evidence during a preliminary hearing to move forward. Wednesday's appearance was another arraignment, a procedural move in which the defendant enters a plea on the charges that will be brought to trial, the AP reports. DePape is still being held without bail; his state case returns to court Feb. 23. The public defender's office declined to comment. A federal case in which DePape has also pleaded not guilty is ongoing. He is charged in state court with attempted murder, first-degree residential burglary, elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, and threatening a family member of a public official.