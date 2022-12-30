Few details are out yet, but police have made an arrest in the slaying of four University of Idaho students, reports the AP and CNN. Arrest paperwork filed by Pennsylvania State Police said Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition based on an arrest warrant for first-degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutor's Office in Idaho. The students—Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin—were stabbed to death at a rental home near campus sometime in the early morning hours of Nov. 13.

The slayings initially mystified law enforcement, with investigators unable to name a suspect or locate a murder weapon for weeks. But the case broke open after law enforcement asked the public for help finding a white sedan seen near the home around the time of the killings. The Moscow Police Department made the request Dec. 7, and by the next day had to direct tips to a special FBI call center because so many were coming in. A news conference on the latest development will be held by the Moscow PD at 1pm local time (4pm ET), per CNN. (A history professor at the school sued a tarot card reader for implicating her.)