Team Says Hamlin Is Still in Critical Condition

Damar Hamlin's family is asking fans to keep the Buffalo Bills safety in their prayers as he remains in critical condition after Monday night's shocking medical incident. "We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country,” Hamlin’s family wrote in a message tweeted by Hamlin rep Jordon Rooney. “Your generosity and compassion has meant the world to us." Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after tackling Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. In their statement, his family thanked first responders and the Buffalo Bills organization, Yahoo! Sports reports. "We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they've done," they wrote.

Hamlin "spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center," the Buffalo Bills tweeted. "We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far." The game was halted Monday night and the NFL Communications Department said Tuesday that it will not resume this week, CNN reports. "The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date," the department tweeted.

Numerous NFL teams canceled their media availabilities on Tuesday, including the Bills and the New England Patriots, who are scheduled to travel to Buffalo for their regular season finale on Sunday, the AP reports. "We have not announced any changes to this weekend’s schedule," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a message to teams Tuesday, per CNN. "We will promptly advise all clubs of any decisions that are made regarding these matters. If you have any questions in the meantime, please call me or any of our senior staff." He said the league is in "regular contact with both clubs and with the medical team caring for Damar and will share additional information as we receive it." (Donations to Hamlin's charity are pouring in.)