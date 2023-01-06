Mother of Uvalde Killer Charged in Domestic Violence Case

The mother of the gunman who killed 21 people in the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre in May has been arrested in a domestic violence case, Oklahoma City police said. Officers were called to a home Wednesday morning, where a man told them that Adriana Martinez Reyes had threatened to kill him, NBC News reports. Police said the man, whom a report described as terrified, said he was afraid Reyes, who denied making any threats, would kill him in his sleep. A witness backed up the man's account, police said.

Reyes, who was being held in the Oklahoma County Jail, was charged with threatening to perform an act of violence and assault and battery. Police said they'd also been called to the home on Sunday concerning a domestic disturbance. On that trip, officers said, Reyes, 40, told them she was the mother of Salvador Ramos, the 18-year-old who shot to death 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School, per KBTX. (Read more domestic violence stories.)