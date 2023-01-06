Despite calls from Democrats (and even some Republicans) for Rep.-elect George Santos to consider resigning his new post after accusations he's lied about his career and personal life, the embattled GOP lawmaker showed up Tuesday for the first convening of the 118th Congress, with the House gathered to elect a speaker. Things didn't appear to go swimmingly for the 34-year-old newcomer in his first week on Capitol Hill, however, at least not from outsiders' perspective. The New Republic deemed Tuesday Santos' "no good, very bad first day in Congress," a riff on a famous children's book, with the Independent noting he was greeted by "scattered jeers" when he cast his first vote ever in Congress, for Rep. Kevin McCarthy as speaker.

"Santos rose from his seat for only a moment to briefly say his vote before sitting back down, clearly eager to avoid attention," the Independent notes. His day didn't seem to get much better from there, with many observing that he appeared to be sitting by himself all day, and that he seemed to miss his own name being called—twice—during a subsequent vote. As the week progressed, however, Santos appeared to loosen up and even tried to mingle. "I see on CSPAN that George Santos is making friends," tweeted Washington Post reporter Jonathan Capehart, noting that Santos was spotted sitting at one point with fellow GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

He also showed up on the periphery of Republican circles engaged in intense-looking conversations about, ostensibly, the House speaker elections, though observers poked fun of his attempts. On Thursday, Slate reporter Jim Newell picked up on what may have been Santos' most meta line so far of his congressional career, overhearing the Republican say to another member about the week's proceedings as they walked past Newell: "You can't make this crap up." Meanwhile, the Daily Beast has a new report out on Santos' recent apparent move into his sister's apartment in Queens—the residence he's consistently listed as his address on his federal campaign finance loans—even though court records show his sister is on the verge of being evicted for owing $40,000 in back rent. (Read more George Santos stories.)