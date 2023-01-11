Golden Globes Return. Here Are 26 of the Best Dressed

Awards ceremony is back after not being broadcast last year
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 10, 2023 10:19 PM CST
Golden Globes Returns. Here Are 26 of the Best Dressed
This image released by NBC shows Jennifer Hudson presenting an award at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.   (Rich Polk/NBC via AP)

The Golden Globes returned to the airwaves Tuesday night, just in time to celebrate the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's 80th annual edition of the awards show after NBC dropped the telecast last year. "I’ll tell you why I’m here: I’m here ‘cause I’m Black," host Jerrod Carmichael said to what CNN reports was "uncomfortable laughter." Last year's ceremony was not broadcast after an expose on the HFPA's lack of diversity and other ethical problems; the organization implemented reforms as a result. But some things never change: Check out some of the attendees chosen by People, Vogue, and Vanity Fair as the night's best dressed in our gallery. (Read more Golden Globes stories.)

