Golden Globes Monologue Makes Audience Squirm

Angela Bassett poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.   (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Marvel movies might be based on comic books, but that doesn't mean they don't produce award-worthy acting: Yes, for the first time, an actor has won a Golden Globe for their role in a Marvel Cinematic Universe film. That actor is Angela Bassett, who on Tuesday night won the best supporting actress Golden Globe for her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, CNN reports. (No actor has yet won an Academy Award for their MCU role.) "We mourned, we loved, we healed and we were surrounded each and every day by the light and the spirit of Chadwick Boseman," Bassett said in her acceptance speech of the titular Black Panther star, who died in 2020.

Another Globes story making big headlines was host Jerrod Carmichael, who reportedly made the audience feel a bit awkward in his monologue calling out the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for its overwhelming whiteness (not to mention the other controversies that kept the Globes off the air last year). Introducing himself as "the Black face of an embattled White organization," the comedian didn't stop there, Mashable reports. Of the HFPA, he said, "I won’t say they were a racist organization, but they didn’t have a single Black member until George Floyd died. So do with that information what you will." Sample tweet about his performance: "I love how awkward Jerrod Carmichael is making these Golden Globes. It’s really sucking the air out of all the overly sincere bull-----y acceptance speeches."

As for the awards, Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans won best drama film and Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin won best comedy or musical film. On the television side, Abbott Elementary, White Lotus, and House of the Dragon led, the AP reports. One notable upset: Brendan Fraser had been expected to win best actor for The Whale, but instead the award went to Austin Butler for Elvis. And, in non-award news, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky contributed a taped message predicting Russia will be defeated in its invasion of his country: "There will be no third World War. It is not a trilogy." (See the rest of the night's winners here.)

