Friday the 13th tends to get a bad rap, but yesterday saw not only a big Mega Millions winner—it apparently marked an exciting new addition to the household of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. At a private concert on Friday, the 44-year-old singer announced the news that his 37-year-old wife had given birth to their third child earlier that day, reports Page Six. The family welcomed "the little baby this morning," he's said to have told the crowd, calling it a "blessed day." Legend reportedly went on to say that he "didn't get a lot of sleep" but felt "energized" after spending time at the hospital. At least one person who said they were at the concert posted the news on social media.

The couple, who also share 4-year-old son Miles and 6-year-old daughter Luna, had experienced heartbreak in September 2020 when Teigen experienced a pregnancy loss at 20 weeks; it was a boy they'd named Jack. She publicly shared emotional photos from her experience and later defended doing so in an essay. "I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren't for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like," she wrote. "These photos are only for the people who need them."

Earlier this year, Legend described how the family felt now that another baby was on its way. "We're all excited," he told People in March. "My kids are old enough to really be aware of what's happening, so they're really anticipating having a new sibling in their lives. And I think they'll be good at being a big sister and big brother." Teigen told the outlet in September that she'd told her other two children about the new baby "very, very early" on and reiterated they were "very excited." There's been no official word yet out of the couple's camp. (Read more Chrissy Teigen stories.)