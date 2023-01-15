Crazy Win Was Third-Biggest Comeback Ever in Playoffs

At one point late in the first half of their playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers Saturday night, the Jacksonville Jaguars trailed 27-0. The Jaguars, however, ended up winning 31-30 on a last-second field goal in front of their home fans. The stunning victory ranks as the third-biggest post-season comeback in NFL history, reports ESPN. For that matter, it ranks as the fifth-biggest comeback in either the regular season or the playoffs, notes NBC Sports.

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence embodied the game: He threw four interceptions during the first half, but followed up with four touchdown passes in the second. “You couldn’t write a crazier script,” said Lawrence, the top pick in the 2021 draft, per the AP. "We said in the locker room that’s kind of how our season’s going. We’re never out of the fight. ... I’m kind of speechless, honestly, just to see what belief can do and to see when a team believes in each other what you can accomplish.” (Read more Jacksonville Jaguars stories.)