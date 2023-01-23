Ghislaine Maxwell: 'I'm Sure' Photo of Prince Andrew, Giuffre Isn't Real

Ghislaine Maxwell did an interview with TalkTV back in August, and the UK broadcaster is airing it Monday night. But an explosive quote from Maxwell, who is serving 20 years for helping Jeffrey Epstein traffic and sexually abuse girls, has already been aired in a preview of the sit-down, the Guardian reports. Asked about an infamous photo showing Prince Andrew with his arm around then-17-year-old Virginia Giuffre as a smiling Maxwell looks on (see the photo here), Maxwell said, "I don’t believe it’s real for a second." Andrew is one of the men Giuffre has accused of sexually abusing her when she was a minor as part of Epstein's sex trafficking circle, and he has also suggested the photograph is fake.

She continued, "I have no memory of them meeting. And I don’t think that picture is real. There is no original of that photo, (just) copies of copies and parts of it, according to some experts, look like it has been photoshopped. I don’t remember her in my home." She did, however, admit that since Giuffre often traveled with Epstein, "it wasn’t something so outrageously out of left field that it couldn’t have happened." But she again insisted she had no memory of the two meeting, and said she is "sure" the photograph is not real, CBS News reports. Giuffre sued Andrew for sexual assault, and last year, the British royal settled the lawsuit. But Maxwell's interviewer tells the Sun that Andrew is consulting lawyers, based on "new evidence," about the possibility of attempting to overturn that settlement. (Giuffre recently admitted she may have been wrong about one accusation.)