Daughter of No. 2 House Dem Allegedly Assaults Cop

The No. 2 Democrat in the House is contending with a controversy both personal and political. The 23-year-old daughter of Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts—the new minority whip—was arrested and accused of assaulting a police officer during a protest in Boston, reports Politico. "I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting," tweeted Clark. "This will be evaluated by the legal system, and I am confident in that process."

In a press release, Boston police identify Clark's daughter, who is nonbinary, as Jared Dowell and say officers saw Dowell spray-painting the Boston Common bandstand with "NO COP CITY" and "ACAB," or "All Cops Are Ba------," reports the New York Post. Police say that when officers tried to arrest Dowell during the demonstration on Saturday in the public park, about 20 protesters surrounded them "screaming profanities." At some point, "an officer was hit in the face and could be seen bleeding from the nose and mouth," say police.

Dowell is charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon, destruction or injury of personal property, and damage of property by graffiti/tagging, per the AP. The Boston Herald notes that Clark herself was arrested last summer at an abortion protest outside the Supreme Court, an incident she referred to as "good trouble." Dowell is due in court on Monday. (Read more Katherine Clark stories.)