The big question for most most people is when to retire. But WalletHub suggests that where to retire should not be overlooked, either. The site ranked the states on three senior-centric factors—affordability, quality of life, and health care—and found that Virginia came in at No. 1 overall, while Kentucky came in last. In regard to the three categories, Alabama scored best on affordability, with New York last; Massachusetts was best on quality of life, with Mississippi last; and Minnesota was best on health care, with Alabama last. Here are the overall top 10 and bottom 10:



Best states to retire



Virginia, 57.55 score out of 100 Florida, 57.43 Colorado 57.41 Wyoming, 55.60 Delaware, 55.49 New Hampshire, 55.00 South Dakota, 53.61 Minnesota, 53.50 Idaho, 53.20 North Dakota, 53.03

Worst states to retire