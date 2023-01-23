Butcher Fatally Injured After Pig Wakes Up

A butcher in a Hong Kong slaughterhouse was killed, apparently by his own cleaver, after a pig that he had shot with an electric stun gun unexpectedly woke up. Authorities say the 61-year-old worker at Sheung Shaui slaughterhouse on the northern outskirts of Hong Kong had been about to kill the pig when it regained consciousness and started struggling, RTHK reports. The man was knocked to the ground and his left foot was injured by his 15-inch cleaver, reports CNN. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead after a colleague found him unconscious. Hong Kong's Labor Department says it is "saddened" by the death and will carry out a full investigation to determine the cause and "recommend improvement measures." (Read more slaughterhouse stories.)