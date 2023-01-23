Butcher Fatally Injured After Pig Wakes Up

Hong Kong slaughterhouse worker was injured by his own cleaver
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 23, 2023 12:13 PM CST

A butcher in a Hong Kong slaughterhouse was killed, apparently by his own cleaver, after a pig that he had shot with an electric stun gun unexpectedly woke up. Authorities say the 61-year-old worker at Sheung Shaui slaughterhouse on the northern outskirts of Hong Kong had been about to kill the pig when it regained consciousness and started struggling, RTHK reports. The man was knocked to the ground and his left foot was injured by his 15-inch cleaver, reports CNN. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead after a colleague found him unconscious. Hong Kong's Labor Department says it is "saddened" by the death and will carry out a full investigation to determine the cause and "recommend improvement measures." (Read more slaughterhouse stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X