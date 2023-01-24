Late night has definitely been going to town on George Santos, the rookie New York congressman who's played fast and loose with several facts both before, during, and after his campaign for the US House of Representatives. Comedian Bowen Yang channeled Santos on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, but he wasn't the only one to take on the man the Week deems the "newly elected serial fabulist." On Stephen Colbert's Late Show, Harvey Guillen of the vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows took on the role, while Nelson Franklin of Veep played Santos on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

It was a comedian who portrayed a serial fabulist of yore, however, who ended up irking the real Santos the most: SNL alum Jon Lovitz, who played pathological liar Tommy Flanagan on that show, appeared on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show to offer his interpretation. "I'm just in town to pick up my Nobel Peace Prize," a bespectacled Lovitz as Santos informed Fallon. He also mentioned he'd be performing at Madison Square Garden while he was in town, playing "all my hit songs," including "Piano Man," "Hey Jude," and "Happy Birthday."

Jon-as-George also put to rest any whispers that he'd lied about working for Goldman Sachs. "The truth is I did NOT work for Goldman Sachs," he noted. "I AM Goldman Sachs." The actual Santos took to Twitter Monday evening to weigh in on his various doppelgangers, and he didn't seem pleased. "I have now been enshrined in late night TV history with all these impersonations, but they are all TERRIBLE so far," he asserted. "Jon Lovitz is supposed to be one of the greatest comedians of all time and that was embarrassing—for him not me!" He then offered a word of advice: "These comedians need to step their game up." (Read more George Santos stories.)