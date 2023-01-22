SNL Has a Lot of Fun With George Santos

It didn't take long for Saturday Night Live to go after truth-challenged congressman George Santos. With cast member Bowen Yang portraying the Long Island Republican, the show mocked his lies in both the cold open and later during Weekend Update.

Cold open: Yang as Santos appeared as a sideline reporter for Fox Sports to recap the Eagles-Giants game and made a series of bizarre claims, per Deadline. "I’m proud to be the first African American quarterback to ever dunk a football," he said, before boasting that he helped the Eagles win. Among other things, he also claimed to be the first player to lead the league in passing and rushing. "I'm sort of the real Bo Jackson." Watch it here.

Cold open, II: When questioned about his football claims, "Santos" pivots to declare: "Well, I didn't do drag in Brazil: I didn't do drag in Brazil under the name Kitara Ravache!" It's a reference to a Politico story last week that Santos, despite his initial claims to the contrary, performed in drag in Brazil. Later in the segment, Yang returns as Santos in drag. "I'm not George," he says. "I'm Kitara Ravache! ... Now allow me to give you my real stats: Death drops, 26. Duck walks, 19. Wigs snatched, infinity. And I was also given the award for tightest tuck."