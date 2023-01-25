Everything, Everywhere Cast, Crew Stuck With Monterey Park Dinner

Tuesday was a big day for the largely Asian American cast and crew of Everything Everywhere All at Once, which scored an impressive 11 Oscar nominations. A gathering the night before, however, was a more solemn affair than they could have predicted when they booked it weeks ago, the Los Angeles Times reports. A group of cast and crew members had dinner at a restaurant in Monterey Park, two nights after the mass shooting that killed 11 people. "We started the night acknowledging what happened," says actor Ke Huy Quan. "We had a moment of silence for the victims. We just wanted to show Monterey Park that we love them."

Quan, nominated for best supporting actor, says he spent many years living in the area and he was devastated by news of the massacre at a ballroom dance studio. "But then I realized that we cannot cancel. This is not the time to stay away from Monterey Park," he says. "Instead we should go there and support them and show them our love. The local businesses need us." He says it was sad to see empty streets and businesses. "We walked into the restaurant, and it was empty," he says. "I’m so glad we went. We didn’t shy away from it." (Read more Monterey Park shooting stories.)