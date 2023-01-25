George Santos: Actually, That $625K Wasn't Personal Funds

The latest issue regarding George Santos to have come under increasing scrutiny: What's the origin of the more than $700,000 loaned to the campaign of the newly-elected Republican congressman from New York? In filings with the Federal Election Commission from April 2022 and later in 2022, the Santos campaign said those loans were from Santos' personal funds. But in amended campaign finance reports filed Tuesday, his campaign unchecked a couple important boxes regarding a $500,000 loan and a $125,000 loan. While the amended forms still say those loans came "from the candidate," a box indicating they came from "personal funds of the candidate"—which was originally checked on the 2022 forms—is now unchecked for both of those loans. So if that $625,000 wasn't from Santos' personal funds, as previously indicated, where was it from? That's not clear, the Daily Beast reports. More of the latest on Santos:

Confusion about that $625,000: A spokesperson from a nonprofit watchdog group sums it up this way to the New York Times: "I have never been this confused looking at an FEC filing." And an elections lawyer muses that if the campaign loans didn't come from Santos' personal funds or a bank, they likely came from "illegal sources."

A spokesperson from a nonprofit watchdog group sums it up this way to the New York Times: "I have never been this confused looking at an FEC filing." And an elections lawyer muses that if the campaign loans didn't come from Santos' personal funds or a bank, they likely came from "illegal sources." Why the amended filings? Most of the amended information in the new filings simply corrected routine discrepancies on the forms (the FEC commonly flags missing information and asks for errors to be fixed), but experts say the number of amended filings is strange; some reports, for example, have been amended seven times so far between 2021 and now.