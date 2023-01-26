Woman Who Mailed Ricin to Trump Expected to Get Nearly 22 Years

The woman who mailed threatening letters containing the poison ricin to then-President Donald Trump pleaded guilty Wednesday. Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, 55, is a dual citizen of France and Canada and mailed the letters from Canada in September 2020 before being arrested trying to cross the border into the US with a gun, other weapons, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, CNN reports. She accused Trump of ruining the United States of America and said, "I have US cousins, then I don’t want the next 4 years with you as President." The letters were intercepted at a mail sorting facility, NBC News reports.

In addition to the ricin sent to the White House, she sent the poison to eight law enforcement officials in Texas, where she had been detained for several weeks in 2019. She sent the poison to the officials she believed to have been involved in that detention. In the letters to them and Trump, Ferrier threatened to find another poison if the ricin, which she made at her Quebec home, didn't work, or "use my gun when I will be able to come." A sentencing hearing is set for April, at which she is expected to be sentenced to nearly 22 years behind bars if the court accepts her plea agreement. (Read more ricin stories.)