Sam Asghari Speaks Out After Filing to Divorce Britney

Britney Spears still hadn't publicly commented on her impending divorce as of Thursday night, but her soon-to-be-ex-husband Sam Asghari issued a statement on his Instagram story. "After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," it says, per BuzzFeed . "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S--- happens." He continued, "Asking for privacy seems [ridiculous] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful." As for how the media is handling the whole thing, the current story on TMZ involves a source who says Asghari claims footage exists of Spears in a "compromising position" with one of her male staff members, while another source shoots down that claim to ETOnline .

"She's adamant she didn't cheat. The two haven't got along for a while and it finally came to an end after a major blowup," that source says. Another source backs that up, saying, "She has been denying any cheating allegations and going through a lot of emotions." But BuzzFeed's sources say Spears is doing well emotionally and is focused on new music and her memoir, which is coming out in October. As for the other allegations going around in the media—that Asghari is planning to challenge the couple's prenup and go for more money—his rep tells the Hollywood Reporter that's not true. "There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos," the rep says. "However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her." There are also sources claiming Spears attacked Asghari on multiple occasions; no reps have responded to that claim yet.

Meanwhile, two notable people who have subtly referenced the divorce:

Spears' sister Jamie Lynn "liked" a People magazine Instagram post announcing the couple's split, OK! reports.

At a concert Wednesday, singer Pink changed a lyric while performing her 2001 hit "Don't Let Me Get Me," Page Six reports. The lyric is "Tired of being compared to damn Britney Spears"; she changed it to "sweet Britney Spears," getting cheers from the crowd.