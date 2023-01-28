The temporary decision to take Amy Robach and TJ Holmes off the air at ABC in the wake of their affair has become a permanent one: On Friday, a spokesperson for the network told Yahoo Entertainment that the GMA3 anchors are no longer employees. "After several productive conversations with [Robach and Holmes] about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," the rep said. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions." The New York Times, which notes further details of the exits weren't made available, reports that reps for both co-hosts and the network started negotiations on Thursday that went into Friday.

Both Robach and Holmes joined the Good Morning America offshoot in 2020; Robach had been with ABC since 2012, Holmes since 2014. Sources tell TMZ that the departure mediation was "extremely contentious," with one calling it a "witch hunt" that lobbed accusations against Robach that included her having liquor bottles in her dressing room—said to be a violation of ABC policy—and showing up to work drunk the day after a College Football National Championship game.

Sources tell the outlet those allegations are "ridiculous" and "insane." What apparently set ABC off, per the sources: that Robach and Holmes waited too long to inform the network of their relationship, and that their "behavior on set" made staffers "uncomfortable." "Amy and TJ are devastated," a source tells People, adding that the two are proceeding with their respective divorces and are still together. "They can't believe this is happening to them." (Read more Amy Robach stories.)