Amy Robach, TJ Holmes Put on Ice by ABC

While there's been no official word from ABC News, Amy Robach, or TJ Holmes on the GMA3 co-hosts' alleged affair, Page Six reports it was discussed internally. It's among a number of media outlets reporting that ABC News President Kim Godwin told staffers on a Monday editorial call that Robach and Holmes would not host their daily 1pm show Monday afternoon. "After a lot of thought, I am taking Amy and T.J. off the air as we figure this out," Godwin reportedly said, noting that while there has not been a "violation of company policy," the move was made for the sake of the brand. Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez are set to host Monday's show.

The Washington Post's source says the move is a temporary one "while we figure this out," per Godwin. "These decisions are not easy, they’re not knee jerk, but they are necessary for the brand and for our priority which, you guys know, are all of us—the people here at ABC," she reportedly said. Variety adds that Godwin noted the subject had become "an internal and external disruption" and that ABC "wanted to do what’s best for the organization." (Read more Good Morning America stories.)