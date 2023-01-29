It's the Most Imaginative Technical Foul of the Year

As far as technical fouls go, give Patrick Beverley of the Lakers credit for imagination on this one. Beverley helpfully brought a camera onto the court to show a ref photographic evidence of what the Lakers insist was a foul on LeBron James, reports Sports Illustrated. The unamused ref, Eric Lewis, did not take a peek and gave Beverley a T instead. (Watch the moment and the play that prompted it here.) The non-call was huge: James was driving for a layup as time expired in a tie game when he was "clearly hacked" by Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, per Yahoo Sports.

However, the refs didn't call a foul, which would have given James two free throws and a good chance to win the game. Instead, it went into overtime, and the Celtics won. Afterward, the NBA acknowledged that the refs should indeed have called a foul on the play, tweeted ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin. (Read more NBA stories.)