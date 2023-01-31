DeSantis Answers Trump's Digs

As President Trump ramps up his 2024 campaign, he's been taking shots at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a presumed challenger. On Tuesday, DeSantis responded in a pretty effective manner, at least in the view of multiple assessments. Asked about Trump's digs at a news conference, the governor responded:

"When you’re an elected executive, you have to make all kinds of decisions,” he said. “You’ve got to steer that ship. And the good thing is, is that the people are able to render a judgment on that, whether they reelect you or not. And I’m happy to say, you know, in my case, not only did we win reelection, we won with the highest percentage of the vote that any Republican governor candidate has in the history of the state of Florida." He added that a "verdict has been rendered by the people of the state of Florida," per NBC News. Watch his full response here.