Firefighters Leave Stove On, Learn Important Lesson

They return to a kitchen fire at their station in Georgia
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 31, 2023 3:18 PM CST
In their defense, the firefighters were in a hurry to leave. So much so, that nobody in the station remembered to turn off the stove when they left to fight a house fire in Hall County, Georgia, reports the Gainesville Times. When a separate fire crew that had been out on a medical call returned to the station about 10 minutes later, they discovered a stovetop fire and lots of smoke, per the AP. As they scrambled to grab a fire extinguisher, the stove's suppression system did the work for them and put out the fire. Damage to the stove was minimal, damage to the firefighters' pride was presumably greater, and breakfast was ruined. (Read more strange stuff stories.)

