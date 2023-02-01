Looks like the GOP roster of presidential candidates for the 2024 election is about to get a new entry. The Post and Courier reports that former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is poised to run, with an expected Feb. 15 announcement of her candidacy. A source tells the AP that Haley will be sending out an email invite Wednesday to supporters for a launch event in Charleston, where the 51-year-old will express her Oval Office intentions. Haley, who served as the state's first woman governor, has been hinting at these plans online and in interviews for some time, including with a Jan. 20 tweet (now pinned) that notes: "It's time for a new generation. It's time for new leadership. And it's time to take our country back. America is worth the fight—and we're just getting started." Sources tell the Washington Post that Haley may also release a video this week in advance of her official launch.

It's not yet clear who else from her party will vie for the Republican nomination—Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former VP Mike Pence, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are among the possible contenders—but there's one big name that Haley, who served as the US ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration, will be facing off against: her former boss. Although in 2021 Haley indicated to the AP that she "would not run if President Trump ran," that stance has shifted, with Haley recently telling Fox News that "a lot has changed." Trump has apparently offered his blessing. Per the Post and Courier, the former president told reporters over the weekend that Haley had phoned him to alert him of her presidential plans, and he says he told her, "Go by your heart if you want to run." (Read more Election 2024 stories.)