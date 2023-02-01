The FBI is searching for classified documents at another of President Biden's personal properties: his Delaware beach house. Biden's personal lawyer Bob Bauer spoke of the "planned search" at the property in Rehoboth Beach on Wednesday, saying the president has given his "full support and cooperation," per the Guardian. He added the Department of Justice "sought to do this work without advance public notice, and we agreed to cooperate." CNBC reports agents didn't obtain a search warrant.

Authorities already conducted a thorough search of Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, on Jan. 20, finding six additional documents marked as classified, after Biden's own lawyers found classified documents there on Jan. 11. Biden's lawyers also searched the Rehoboth Beach home but reported finding nothing relevant. "The search today is a further step in a thorough and timely DOJ process we will continue to fully support and facilitate," Bauer said. "We will have further information at the conclusion of today's search."

News of the search came a day after CBS News reported that the FBI searched Biden's former office space at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, DC, where the first classified documents tied to the president were discovered in early November; the search was conducted days after that initial discovery. The search hadn't been publicized previously. "In all, federal authorities have recovered between 25 and 30 documents marked classified from the office space and Mr. Biden's Wilmington home," per CBS. (Read more classified information stories.)