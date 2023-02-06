Viola Davis at Grammys: 'I Just EGOT!'

Viola Davis on Sunday night became the latest celebrity to EGOT when she won a Grammy for the audio version of her 2022 memoir. "Oh my God! I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola, to honor her life, her joy, her trauma, everything. And it has just been such a journey. I just EGOT!" Davis said in her acceptance speech at the awards ceremony, per People. She won best audiobook, narration & storytelling recording for narrating her book Finding Me, Los Angeles Times reports. She won her Tony in 2010 for best actress in the play Fences; her Emmy in 2015 for lead actress in How to Get Away With Murder; and her Oscar in 2017 for supporting actress in the film version of Fences.

The last person to EGOT was Jennifer Hudson in 2021; prior to that were: Alan Mencken, John Legend, Tim Rice, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Robert Lopez, Scott Rudin, Whoopi Goldberg, Mike Nichols, Mel Brooks, Jonathan Tunick, Marvin Hamlisch, Audrey Hepburn, John Gielgud, Rita Moreno, Helen Hayes, and Richard Rodgers. There are a few others who have won all four of the awards, but at least one was in a "special" or "honorary" non-competitive category. The youngest person to EGOT was John Legend, who was 39 in 2018 when he completed his with an Emmy. (Read more Viola Davis stories.)